Mitchell went for 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 Game 5 loss against the Nuggets.

Mitchell tried to be the hero for the Jazz in the final minutes of Game 5, but the move backfired and he missed several shots that could've changed the course of the game. Mitchell wasn't able to take over as he has done it in previous games, but he should remain a key player for the Jazz on both ends of the court ahead of Thursday's Game 6. He has scored 30 or more points in four of the five games of the series thus far.