Mitchell scored 51 points (15-27 FG, 4-7 3PT, 17-18 FT), to go with seven assists and four rebounds in Sunday's Game 4 win over the Nuggets.

Mitchell continues to have a monster offensive series, topping 50 points for the second time in four games. Mitchell hit a number of key baskets late in the game, including a pull-up three-pointer over Paul Millsap with 55 seconds remaining. Up 3-1 over Denver, the Jazz will have an opportunity to close out the series on Tuesday.