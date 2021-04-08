Mitchell totaled 41 points (16-35 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes Wednesday in an overtime loss to the Suns.

Mitchell's 35 field-goal attempts set a season high, and his prolific scoring almost allowed Utah to pull out a win over the West's second-ranked team. The 40-point effort was Mitchell's second of the campaign, and he finished one point shy of his season-high mark set March 18 against Washington. The All-Star guard is averaging a career-best 25.8 points per game on the campaign.