Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes through shootaround, still questionable
Mitchell (foot) went through Wednesday's morning shootaround but remains questionable for Game 2 against the Thunder, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Nobody took contact during morning shootaround, so Mitchell was technically a full participant. But, coach Quin Synder noted that the medical staff is still "keeping an eye on" Mitchell's injury ahead of Wednesday's contest. More information on his status should arrive as the team continues to ramp up their activity leading up to tipoff.
