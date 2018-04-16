Mitchell underwent an MRI on his left foot Sunday, and the results came back negative. He will play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Thunder, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell left the game briefly after Corey Brewer awkwardly stepped on his left foot, but the rookie was able to finish out Sunday's contest. It doesn't look like Mitchell will be hampered by the injury in any way on Wednesday, so expect him to be a full go.