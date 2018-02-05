Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Good to go Monday
Mitchell (illness) will play Monday against the Pelicans, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Mitchell missed Saturday's win over the Spurs due to illness, but there was never much of a doubt that he'd return to action Monday. Expect Mitchell to slot back into the starting lineup, pushing Alec Burks to the bench.
