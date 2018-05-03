Mitchell finished with 17 points (6-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over Houston.

Mitchell's scoring prowess took a backseat to his passing game as he dished out a career-best 11 assists in Wednesday's impressive victory. Joe Ingles went ballistic hitting 7-of-9 from the three-point line allowing Mitchell to pick up some of the slack left by the injury to Ricky Rubio (hamstring). They will get a night off before Game Three in Utah and Mitchell will once again need to be at his best if the Jazz should hope to continue their winning ways.