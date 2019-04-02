Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Has four steals in Monday's win

Mitchell amassed 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four steals, and three rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 111-102 victory over Charlotte.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting but it was the defensive numbers that owners have to be thrilled with. It was just the fifth time this season that Mitchell has recorded at least four steals and was certainly a step in the right direction after managing a total of two steals in his last four outings. Mitchell and the Jazz will be looking to win every game from here on to ensure avoiding the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. He should remain on the court moving forward with no indication a rest day could be coming.