Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Has team-high 21 points Wednesday

Mitchell had 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-84 victory over Miami.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 21 points in a game that was hard to get a read on. It was basically over after the first six minutes and the starters all saw reduced playing time. He continues to play well despite the Jazz' early season troubles but is not progressing the way owners would have hoped. There is still plenty of time for his to get things going but at this stage, owners have to be a little dissatisfied.