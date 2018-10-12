Mitchell managed 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists across 17 minutes in the Jazz's 132-93 preseason win over the Kings on Thursday.

The Jazz's starting five all played minutes in the upper teens Thursday, affording Mitchell enough time to generate his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort. The 22-year-old bounced back from his second sub-40-percent shooting night with a preseason-high 66.7 percent success rate fro the field Thursday. Mitchell enjoyed a solid exhibition slate overall and appears ready to build on his stellar rookie campaign as a focal point of Utah's offense again this season.