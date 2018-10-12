Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Heats up in blowout win
Mitchell managed 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists across 17 minutes in the Jazz's 132-93 preseason win over the Kings on Thursday.
The Jazz's starting five all played minutes in the upper teens Thursday, affording Mitchell enough time to generate his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort. The 22-year-old bounced back from his second sub-40-percent shooting night with a preseason-high 66.7 percent success rate fro the field Thursday. Mitchell enjoyed a solid exhibition slate overall and appears ready to build on his stellar rookie campaign as a focal point of Utah's offense again this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from floor Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Cleared for basketball activity•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Sporting precautionary walking boot•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: X-ray on foot comes back negative•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Forced from elimination game with leg injury•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team despite continuing shooting woes•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...