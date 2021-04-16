Mitchell was helped to the locker room due to an ankle injury during the third quarter of Friday's game against the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mitchell wasn't able to put any weight on his right leg while being helped off the court by two teammates. It seems likely that he's suffered a relatively serious injury, and he could be sidelined for a significant amount of time. If that's the case, more minutes would be available for Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Matt Thomas and Miye Oni.