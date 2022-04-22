Mitchell registered 32 points (10-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 loss to Dallas.

The 25-year-old guard has topped 30 points in all three games so far in the series, averaging 32.7 points, 5.7 assists, 3.3 boards and 2.0 threes, but Utah still finds itself in a 2-1 hole despite his scoring efforts. If Mitchell is going to find another gear to help the Jazz advance, it might have to come at the defensive end of the court.