Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Hits free throw to win game

Mitchell produced 25 points (9-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Monday's 96-95 road win over the Suns.

Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic (29 points) helped the Jazz squeak by the Deandre Ayton-less Suns in yet another slow paced Utah affair. This was a rather inefficient game for Mitchell, but he did drain a free throw with 0.4 seconds left to win it for the Jazz. With Mike Conley delivering a one-point clunker, the Jazz really needed Mitchell and Bogdanovic to step up. The Jazz now travel home for Wednesday's contest versus the Clippers, where Mitchell might have a nice matchup with second year guard Landry Shamet.