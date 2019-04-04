Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Hot from distance in win

Mitchell generated 29 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 35 minutes in the Jazz's 118-97 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Mitchell exploited the Suns' vulnerable defense, especially from three-point range. The 2017 first-round pick put together back-to-back clunkers versus this same Phoenix squad and the Lakers near the end of March, but he's bounced back to shoot between 47.1 and 56.5 percent over the last three games, including 57.9 percent from behind the arc.