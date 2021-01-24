Mitchell supplied 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 27 minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 127-108 win over the Warriors.

Mitchell's minutes were suppressed due to the blowout, but due to hot shooting on the part of himself and his teammates, the 24-year-old was able to deliver another solid stat line. He's been running hot from all areas of the court of late, averaging 27.3 points on 51.0/89.5/50.0 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and three-point range, respectively.