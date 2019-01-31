Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Hot shooting night in loss

Mitchell provided 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in the Jazz's 132-105 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Mitchell was the Jazz's leading scorer in the blowout defeat, and the only member of the squad to hit the 20-point mark. The second-year guard has hit that benchmark in 13 consecutive games, and Wednesday's scoring tally actually snapped a 12-game stretch during Mitchell had scored at least 24 points in each contest. The 2017 first-round pick will continue to serve as the focal point of the Jazz attack any time he's on the floor, and he's more involved now than at any other point in the season -- Mitchell is averaging 21.5 shot attempts per game in January, his highly monthly total in that category on the campaign.