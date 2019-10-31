Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Impressive in victory
Mitchell totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Clippers.
Mitchell continued his impressive season, topping 20 points for the fourth time in five games, and swiping a pass for the fifth-straight game to begin the year. The third-year guard's led the Jazz to a 4-and-1 record in the early going and seems to be settling in quite comfortably next to backcourt partner Mike Conley. He's shooting a career-best 51.4 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep and while those percentages may not last at their current rates, Mitchell's a good candidate for an efficiency boost as he's expected to see less consistent defensive sets this season with Conley joining the Jazz' guard rotation.
