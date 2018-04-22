Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: In starting lineup Saturday
Mitchell (foot) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Thunder.
Mitchell has been dogged by the foot since the start of the playoff series, but has played through it. He's played a total of 78 minutes in the first two games.
