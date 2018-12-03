Mitchell tallied 18 points (8-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to Miami.

Mitchell made just 8-of-24 from the field Sunday, struggling to find his rhythm in the narrow loss. After an impressive rookie season, Mitchell has not taken the steps some people were predicting. His numbers are comparable but there have been some ongoing issues with his efficiency from the field. He will hopefully get things going against the Spurs on Tuesday as the Jazz look to get back in the winners' circle.