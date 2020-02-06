Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Inefficient night Wednesday

Mitchell compiled 18 points (8-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 98-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Mitchell struggled to find his rhythm Wednesday as the Jazz fell to a vastly undermanned Nuggets outfit. The poor shooting was accompanied by a lack of supporting numbers for Mitchell and the Jazz have now lost five games in a row. He has been outside the top-100 over the past two weeks and there could be a bit of an opportunity to buy low at the moment. The Jazz will host the Trail Blazers on Friday in what should present Mitchell with a solid opportunity to bounce back.