Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Inefficient night Wednesday
Mitchell compiled 18 points (8-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 98-95 loss to the Nuggets.
Mitchell struggled to find his rhythm Wednesday as the Jazz fell to a vastly undermanned Nuggets outfit. The poor shooting was accompanied by a lack of supporting numbers for Mitchell and the Jazz have now lost five games in a row. He has been outside the top-100 over the past two weeks and there could be a bit of an opportunity to buy low at the moment. The Jazz will host the Trail Blazers on Friday in what should present Mitchell with a solid opportunity to bounce back.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Posts 30-point effort despite loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Sharp shooting despite loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team to win with 25 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Team-high 23•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes for 25 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-high 46 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...