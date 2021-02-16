Mitchell collected 24 points (9-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and three rebounds in a victory over the 76ers on Monday.

Mitchell took at least 20 shots for the fifth straight game, but struggled to get them to fall. Despite scoring at least 24 points in each of his last three games, the guard has struggled from distance making just 20.7 percent of his shots from behind the arc. Mitchell typically won't provide great shooting percentages, but his scoring and handful of rebounds, assists and steals make him a valuable fantasy player.