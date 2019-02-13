Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Inefficient shooting in loss

Mitchell totaled 25 points (10-29 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to Golden State.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points Tuesday, but it took 29 shot attempts to get there. He has eclipsed the 40 percent mark just once in his past five games which has certainly had an impact on his overall value. He should be able to turn things around moving forward and perhaps the All-Star break is coming at just the right time for the sophomore.