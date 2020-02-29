Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Keeps hot streak alive

Mitchell contributed 30 points (9-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 129-119 win over the Wizards,

Mitchell has always been Utah's main scoring threat this season, but he seems to have taken things up to another level after the All-Star Break since he has scored at least 30 points in each of his last four outings. The third-year guard is having averaging career-high marks in points (24.8), rebounds (4.4), field-goal percentage (45.8), free-throw percentage (85.4) and three-point percentage (36.7) in 2019-20.