Mitchell was a late addition the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nuggets, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.

The Jazz confirmed earlier Wednesday that Rodney Hood would start, but then made a last second change right before tip-off. It's unclear why Hood will not start, or if he's dealing with some sort of injury, but Mitchell should benefit in the meantime. The Jazz are already without both Dante Exum (shoulder) and Raul Neto (hamstring) in the backcourt.