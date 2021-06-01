Mitchell finished with 30 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Grizzlies.

Despite struggling from the floor, Mitchell stamped his authority on the game with some clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch. Having only just returned from a one-month layoff due to injury, Mitchell is still obviously finding his rhythm on the offensive end. After losing the opening game of the series, the Jazz have now build a 3-1 lead and will head home for Game 5, where they will look to wrap things up.