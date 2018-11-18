Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads all scorers with 28 points
Mitchell finished with 28 points (10-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 98-86 victory over the Celtics.
Mitchell connected on a season-high five triples Saturday, helping the Jazz to an impressive victory over the Celtics. The Jazz appeared much more focused, especially on the defensive end. After a couple of duds, Mitchell has bounced back with consecutive 30 point games. On the whole, both Mitchell and the Jazz have started the season on an indifferent note. Perhaps this victory will be what is needed to kick them back into gear.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 31 points on 35 shots•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles again Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 23 points Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Probable Wednesday vs. Mavs•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.