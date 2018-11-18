Mitchell finished with 28 points (10-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 98-86 victory over the Celtics.

Mitchell connected on a season-high five triples Saturday, helping the Jazz to an impressive victory over the Celtics. The Jazz appeared much more focused, especially on the defensive end. After a couple of duds, Mitchell has bounced back with consecutive 30 point games. On the whole, both Mitchell and the Jazz have started the season on an indifferent note. Perhaps this victory will be what is needed to kick them back into gear.