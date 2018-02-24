Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads anemic starting lineup with 21 points
Mitchell produced 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-81 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Mitchell was the lone bright spot in what was a dreadful return to action for the Jazz, who tried to stay competitive but lost their way early in the second half. The Blazers dominated them at every position and despite a good shooting night for Mitchell from beyond the arc, he was limited to a single assist and three rebounds. While the Jazz might just be shaking off the rust, they'll continue to depend on Mitchell to lead them in their playoff push.
