Play

Mitchell produced 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-81 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Mitchell was the lone bright spot in what was a dreadful return to action for the Jazz, who tried to stay competitive but lost their way early in the second half. The Blazers dominated them at every position and despite a good shooting night for Mitchell from beyond the arc, he was limited to a single assist and three rebounds. While the Jazz might just be shaking off the rust, they'll continue to depend on Mitchell to lead them in their playoff push.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories