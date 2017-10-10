Play

Mitchell posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 120-102 exhibition win over the Suns.

The 2017 first-round pick bounced back in a big way from a 3-for-16 shooting tally versus this same Suns squad last Friday. Mitchell was impressive in his preseason debut last Monday as well (11 points on 4-for-8 shooting), so his aforementioned struggles appear to have been an outlier. He'll look to build on Monday's effort with another strong performance against the Lakers on Tuesday.

