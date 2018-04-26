Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads first unit in scoring during Game 5 loss
Mitchell posted 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 40 minutes during Utah's 107-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Mitchell's scoring total paced the Jazz starters once again, but he, along with the rest of his teammates, ultimately blew a golden opportunity to close out the series. The 21-year-old has been a lock for at least 20 shot attempts and 20 points in the series thus far, and that certainly figures to hold true when Utah tries to put the Thunder away again in Game 6 on Friday.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Game-high scoring total in critical win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Double-doubles in Game 3 win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: In starting lineup Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Listed as probable for Game 3•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team in scoring in road win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play, start Game 2•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....