Mitchell posted 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 40 minutes during Utah's 107-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Mitchell's scoring total paced the Jazz starters once again, but he, along with the rest of his teammates, ultimately blew a golden opportunity to close out the series. The 21-year-old has been a lock for at least 20 shot attempts and 20 points in the series thus far, and that certainly figures to hold true when Utah tries to put the Thunder away again in Game 6 on Friday.