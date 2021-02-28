Mitchell supplied 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Magic.

Seven Utah players scored in double digits during Saturday's thumping win, but Mitchell carried the team offensively and reached the 30-point plateau for the second straight games. Mitchell is the undisputed leader of the team offensively and has recorded 20 or more points in 11 of his last 12 contests -- he has scored at least 25 points eight times in that span.