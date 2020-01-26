Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads Jazz to win with 25 points
Mitchell dropped 25 points (9-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 victory over the Mavericks.
While it may not have shown in this rather inefficient performance, Mitchell's fantasy value has been boosted this year due to his improved shooting from both the field and the line. His 45.9 percent from the field, and 85.8 percent from the line are respectable career-highs. The 23-year old's production has helped the Jazz claim the number-two spot in the Western Conference standings, and there's no reason to expect anything less from Mitchell down the stretch of the season.
