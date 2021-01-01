Mitchell scored 23 points (9-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, a steal and three turnovers during Thursday's 106-95 loss to Phoenix.

Volume was the key to Mitchell eclipsing 20 points as he struggled shooting the ball on Thursday. The fact that the guard can still pace the team in points despite an off night shooting speaks to his value and the reason why he was an early round selection in fantasy drafts.