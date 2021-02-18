Mitchell posted 24 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a blocked shot in a 114-96 victory over the Clippers on Wednesday.
Mitchell struggled with his shot again -- he has converted only 37.9 percent of his field-goal attempts over his past four games -- but he was otherwise effective in the win, contributing across the board and picking up a season-high four steals. Mitchell is on pace for career highs of 24.2 points, 3.4 three-pointers and 5.1 assists, though his 42.7 percent field-goal rate would be the lowest of his career.
