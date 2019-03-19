Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads offense in road win
Mitchell scored a team-high 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-95 win over the Wizards.
The second-year guard saw his streak of games with at least 20 points end at six, but he extended his streak with at least 19 to 17 contests. Aside from a slight uptick in shot volume, Mitchell has been the same player in 2018-19 he was last season, but that's been good enough to propel the Jazz into the playoff picture in the tight Western Conference.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 24 points in Thursday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Matches career high in steals•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 38 points in Friday's loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 46 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Paces team with 24 points Thursday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 32 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.