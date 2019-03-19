Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads offense in road win

Mitchell scored a team-high 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-95 win over the Wizards.

The second-year guard saw his streak of games with at least 20 points end at six, but he extended his streak with at least 19 to 17 contests. Aside from a slight uptick in shot volume, Mitchell has been the same player in 2018-19 he was last season, but that's been good enough to propel the Jazz into the playoff picture in the tight Western Conference.