Mitchell racked up 32 points (10-29 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Saturday's 99-93 victory over Dallas.
Mitchell wasn't especially efficient, though his struggles were mostly limited to the first half. He led the team in points and assists, unsurprisingly acting as the main driver of the offense. His 10 made free throws were his most since New Year's Day.
