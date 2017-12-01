Mitchell posted 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 126-107 win over the Clippers.

Mitchell continues his stellar rookie campaign, one that's seen him average 15.3 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds. The 21-year-old has tallied 24 points in two of his past three games, shooting 56.3 percent in that pair of contests. While his overall accuracy from the field still has plenty of room for improvement, Mitchell's aggressiveness (14.4 shot attempts per game, including 6.0 from three-point range) keeps his upside high.