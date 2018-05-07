Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team despite continuing shooting woes
Mitchell finished with 25 points (8-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, four steals and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 loss to the Rockets.
Mitchell improved on his last effort but was still unable to prevent the Jazz suffering their second consecutive home loss. Apart from scoring 13 points in the second quarter, the Rockets defense was able to keep Mitchell relatively quiet, once again thwarting the Jazz' effort to level the series. Game Four is in Houston on Tuesday and Mitchell is going to have to be at his absolute best if the Jazz hope to survive.
