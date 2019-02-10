Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team in blowout win

Mitchell finished with 23 points (9-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Spurs on Saturday.

Mitchell racked up a game-high 23 points, leading his team to a win on Saturday, though his shooting woes continued. Over his last three games, Mitchell has shot a combined 35.8 percent from the floor and 21.7 percent from beyond the arc. Despite the poor shooting, Mitchell had another strong showing and will break his slump sooner than later.

