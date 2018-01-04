Mitchell turned in 24 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Pelicans.

The rookie continues to serve as the offensive leader for the Jazz on the majority of nights, even in games such as Wednesday's when his shot is less than stellar. Despite shooting 35.3 percent for the second time in the last three games, Mitchell still managed to eclipse 20 points for the second straight contest and third time over the last five. He's also shot at least 50.0 percent in three games during that sample, so Wednesday's struggles are far from the norm. Factoring in his production versus the Pelicans, Mitchell is now averaging 18.3 points (on 43.7 percent shooting), 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 30.9 minutes in 36 games (28 starts).