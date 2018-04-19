Mitchell scored 28 points (10-25 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 win over the Thunder.

Mitchell led the team in scoring as he bested his total from Game 1, which is remarkable considering he couldn't buy a bucket from beyond the arc. He also chipped in on the glass again and is now averaging 27.5 points and eight rebounds per game over his first two career playoff contests. Mitchell should carry a heavy burden for the duration of the team's playoff run and will look to add to his impressive totals Saturday in Game 3.