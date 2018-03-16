Mitchell delivered 23 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 win over the Suns.

The rookie paced the Jazz in both shot attempts and scoring on the night, leading to his third 20-point effort over the last five games. Mitchell has put the ball up 21 times in two of those contests, exhibiting the level of usage he often had during the latter half of February, but that hadn't really surfaced thus far in March. The 21-year-old has scuffled some from distance this month -- he's draining only 31.8 percent of his three-point attempts over the first eight games -- but his overall value across the stat sheet remains rock-solid heading into the fantasy postseason.