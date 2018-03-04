Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team in scoring with 27 points in win
Mitchell posted 28 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 win over the Kings.
Mitchell scored eight of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach for the Kings, who haven't beaten the Nuggets in two years. Mitchell had an excellent stat line despite the low-scoring affair. He went a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line and shot 46.6 from the floor. Mitchell continues to make a case for Rookie of the Year as the Nuggets make their playoff push.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Plays 39 minutes in victory•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes cold from the perimeter•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Spearheads victory with team-high point total•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads anemic starting lineup with 21 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Takes home Slam Dunk title•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shot goes cold in Rising Stars Challenge•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...