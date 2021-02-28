Mitchell supplied 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 win over the Magic.

Seven Utah players scored in double digits during Saturday's blowout, but Mitchell carried the team, reaching the 30-point plateau for the second straight game. Mitchell has recorded 20 or more points in 11 of his last 12 contests, reaching the 25-point mark eight times during that span.