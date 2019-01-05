Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 18 points

Mitchell finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes Friday against Cleveland.

Mitchell, who has fallen below expectations so far this year, put together a nice performance Friday. Not only did he lead the Jazz in scoring, he finished with a team-best plus-28 net rating. The second-year guard has been hampered by his inconsistent shooting throughout the year, but like his rookie year, Mitchell may be primed for a breakout in the second-half of the season.