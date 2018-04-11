Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 22 points in blowout
Mitchell had 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 victory over the Warriors.
This game was over basically before it started, however, Mitchell still managed 22 points on some excellent shooting. He was the talk of twitter with his pre-game hoodie, but let his basketball do that talking once on the floor. He has had a magnificent season and those teams that passed on him in the draft must be kicking themselves.
