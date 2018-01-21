Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 23 points Saturday
Mitchell collected 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 125-113 win over the Clippers.
The rookie was up to his usual tricks, eclipsing the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the last five games. Mitchell has unsurprisingly been hot from the field during that stretch, shooting at least 50.0 percent in all of those contests. The 21-year-old's stellar rookie campaign has continued in fine fashion since the calendar flipped to 2018, as he's now averaging 23.8 points (on 47.3 percent shooting), 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals across 35.3 minutes in nine January games.
