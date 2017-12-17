Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 26 points
Mitchell tallied 26 points (11-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 102 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 109-100 loss to Cleveland.
Mitchell was fantastic again in a losing effort, scoring 26 points on only 16 shot attempts. He continues to be a shining light for the Jazz, eclipsing the 20 points barrier for the eighth time in the last 10 games. With Rudy Gobert (knee) set to miss another month of action, Mitchell is going to see his offensive skills called on a lot more, and he should continue to be an elite scorer moving forward.
