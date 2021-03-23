Mitchell tallied 30 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, and 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's blowout 120-95 win against the Bulls.

Make that three 30-plus point games in a row for the 24-year-old All-Star. Over his last three games, Mitchell is averaging 34.4 points, 6.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest. He should continue seeing heavy minutes, as the Jazz only hold a two-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.