Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 32 points
Mitchell scored 32 points (14-22 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal during Utah's 100-95 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Mitchell made 68 percent of his two-point attempts and the Thunder simply didn't find a way to stop him, as he also grabbed a career-high 12 boards, including five on the offensive end of the court. Those rebouding totals will certainly decrease as the season goes on, although he should remain as Utah's main offensive threat when the Jazz visit the Lakers on Friday.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another strong night in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Solid start to preseason•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: To start Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Resting Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops game-high 31 points Monday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Turns in Game 2 clunker•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.