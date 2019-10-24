Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 32 points

Mitchell scored 32 points (14-22 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal during Utah's 100-95 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Mitchell made 68 percent of his two-point attempts and the Thunder simply didn't find a way to stop him, as he also grabbed a career-high 12 boards, including five on the offensive end of the court. Those rebouding totals will certainly decrease as the season goes on, although he should remain as Utah's main offensive threat when the Jazz visit the Lakers on Friday.