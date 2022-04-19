Mitchell contributed 34 points (13-30 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Michell heaved up 30 shots in the loss, which marked his second-highest shot total of the season. He connected on only three of his 10 three-point attempts but his shot volume salvaged his fantasy total. Through two games, it is evident that this series will be won and lost in the backcourt, and Mitchell can't do it alone. Mike Conley did little to alleviate the pressure on Mitchell in Monday's loss, and the team will need solid numbers from both guards if they hope to regain the series lead.